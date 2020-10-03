3-week water main construction project begins Monday in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Crews from the Pocatello Water Department will start replacing water main lines on East Lovejoy Street Monday, Oct. 12.

The project areas will be between South 1st Avenue and South 2nd Avenue and between South 3rd Avenue and South 4th Avenue.

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and approximately 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of the street will be completely closed while workers are digging. However, every effort will be made to provide local access when possible. Parking will also be restricted, and residents are asked to park all vehicles outside the construction zone during the day. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available.

Officials are asking parents and guardians to keep children a safe distance from the construction area and teach them about potential safety hazards.

The project is anticipated to take three weeks to complete, unless unforeseen circumstances require the work schedule to change.

Residents who have questions about this or other Water Department projects can contact department staff at (208) 234-6182.