Audience returns to Grand Ole Opry for 95th anniversary show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than six months, the Grand Ole Opry finally reopened their doors to a live audience.

The pews at the Opry sat empty for months when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

On Saturday night, 500 guests filled the seats to kick off its 95th-anniversary celebration.

Tim Sieben and his wife surprised their 12-year-old daughter, Gracie Sieben, with Opry tickets.

Sieben has visited Nashville before, and he said he was excited to share the experience this time around with his daughter.

The family is visiting from Reno and Sieben said if you visit Music City, this historic spot is a must-see.

“When she was four that was the last time we’ve been to Nashville and we’ve talked about it before,” Sieben said. “She was familiar with it and now she gets to be here.”

Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, and Lorrie Morgan all took the stage Saturday.

Along with a limited-live audience, guests had to wear masks and were spaced out.

Those who couldn’t catch the show in person can stream it on-demand here.

The entire month will be dedicated to celebrating the Opry’s 95 years. Tickets are on sale now.