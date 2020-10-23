Bitterly cold temperatures predicted in eastern Idaho; Winter weather warning issued near Wyoming, Montana borders

IDAHO FALLS — A winter weather advisory has been issued along the Montana and Wyoming borders for this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts between one and four inches of snow is possible in the eastern parts of the following counties: Fremont, Madison, Bonneville, Caribou and Bear Lake. All of Teton and Lemhi counties are under the advisory, as is most of western Wyoming, and southern Montana. Higher elevation areas may see as much as 10 inches of snow in some areas.

The snowfall is expected to stay largely at higher elevations, but the valleys may see a dusting of snow, or rain. Almost all of the precipitation is expected between midnight Friday and 11 p.m. Saturday.

NWS meteorologists are also expecting bitterly cold temperatures this weekend throughout eastern Idaho starting on Saturday afternoon. As temperatures plummet into the single digits, there is the potential for flash freeze conditions on roadways. Temperatures on Sunday morning will remain bitterly cold for everyone and are on track to break records in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Burley, Challis and Stanley.

