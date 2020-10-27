BYU-Idaho campus enrollment up 7% since last year

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Official Fall 2020 Semester enrollment totals at Brigham Young University-Idaho show growth among our total population of students who are continuing to pursue their academic goals despite a worldwide pandemic.

Statistics released for the Fall Semester 2020 show a total enrollment of 26,963 campus-based students, a 7.1 percent increase over last fall’s campus enrollment of 25,176. This number includes students who are enrolled in face-to-face, blended, flexible, remote, online, and internship courses. The university estimates that approximately 18,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Fall 2020 Semester.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of ­­­­13­,016 male students and 13,947 female students, (48 percent and 52 percent respectively). The total number of married students is 5,991, comprising 22 percent of the total campus-based student population.

Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online courses also continues to grow rapidly. The number of online students for the Fall 2020 Semester is 17,523, an increase of 25.4 percent over last fall’s comparable online student enrollment of 13,974.

Continued growth in enrollment can be attributed, in large part, to the flexible course types available to students this semester as well as BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis. This includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and the high-value educational experience offered. BYU-Idaho is student-focused by design.