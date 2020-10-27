Construction on US 91 from Shelley to York Road will begin Thursday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

SHELLEY – Construction crews will begin setting up traffic control to begin work on U.S. Highway 91 from the Shelley north county line to York Road on Thursday, October 29.

This project will have two phases of completion. The first phase of this project will start this Thursday as crews begin to work on tree removal, ditch work, irrigation pipe replacements and other various project preparations.

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds and to watch for and follow the appropriate traffic signs. Traffic control will be in place intermittently in the construction zone. Drivers are encouraged to watch for flaggers in the work zone and are encouraged to plan their commute accordingly.

The project is expected to begin the second and final phase in March of 2021 as crews will plan on completing the final road construction. Project completion is expected by the fall of 2021. Drive safely and attentively through the work zones.

Check 511.idaho.gov for current road construction and conditions.