Construction project at Mammoth Hot Springs will close road Wednesday morning

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – On Wednesday, October 21 from 8 a.m. – noon, the road between the upper and lower terraces in Mammoth Hot Springs will close temporarily while crews replace a culvert from a major water line break that occurred on August 14.

During the closure, visitors will have access to the lower terraces but will not be able to travel south to Norris. Visitors traveling north from Norris will be able to access the upper terraces but will not be able to travel further north into Mammoth Hot Springs.

If work is completed early, this section of road will reopen before noon.

For up-to-date road information, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message or visit the website. You can also sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.