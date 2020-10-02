First COVID-19 deaths reported in Teton and Caribou counties; EIPH reinstates orders in Custer, Lemhi, and Teton counties

IDAHO FALLS — Health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 deaths in Teton and Caribou counties.

On Thursday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported a man in his 60s recently died as a result of the novel coronavirus. Additionally, Eastern Idaho Public Health reports a woman in her 90s died in Teton County and a man in his 80s died in Jefferson County.

New COVID-19 deaths are becoming increasingly regular in eastern Idaho, which was initially spared COVID-19 deaths earlier this year.

So far the region has seen 45 deaths, with the majority occurring in Bonneville, Bannock and Bingham counties. With one exception, all of the eastern Idaho deaths have been of individuals older than 50. COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate, and most people recover from the virus at home with no problems. However, the elderly and the immunocompromised are more susceptible to catching the virus, experiencing more severe symptoms, and dying from the virus.

Statewide, there have been 472 deaths.

The recovery rate continues to far exceed the death rate. A total of 7,015 people have recovered from the virus in eastern Idaho and some 22,300 have recovered statewide.

For a closer look at the numbers visit the EastIdahoNews.com COVID-19 Page.

New mask orders

On Thursday, EIPH determined Custer, Lemhi, and Teton counties have again met the metric to elevate them to moderate risk on the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan. As a result face coverings are now required in all public places in those counties, and public gatherings have been limited. For more information about the orders visit the EIPH website.

“Every person is required to wear a face-covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household members are present and physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained,” the order reads. “The orders go on to define what constitutes a public place and also provides a list of exemptions for those individuals that cannot legitimately wear a face covering.”

Officials ask the public to please not shame or harass people for their choices regarding the wearing of face coverings.

COVID-19 cases in Madison County have been increasing for the past month and has hit alarmingly high rates recently, officials said Thursday. It is apparent by the skyrocketing cases and information provided to public health from multiple sources that public health recommendations and orders are not being followed in Madison County, as well as other areas in the region, according to a news release.

Last week, Brigham Young University-Idaho warned that if cases continue to increase they will have to close down campus again, which would have a major negative impact on the local economy.

The EIPH meets regularly about COVID-19. These meetings include updates from health officials, hospitals, and local leaders. Watch the latest meeting here.

EIPH also has a COVID-19 call center to answer questions. Call (208) 522-0310 or toll-free at 855-533-3160. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to

COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through our Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.