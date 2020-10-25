Home health service hosting drive-thru celebration for nuclear weapons workers

IDAHO FALLS – This month marks the 12th anniversary of the National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Workers and a local in-home care clinic wants to honor local workers with a celebration.

Nuclear Care Partners in Idaho Falls will be distributing commemorative goodie bags during a drive-thru event to “honor the memory, legacy and contribution of our nation’s nuclear weapons workers.”

“We humbly honor the hundreds of thousands of men and women who tirelessly served in our nation’s nuclear weapons complex and who made many sacrifices, often in the way of their health, to protect our country by strengthening and maintaining its nuclear defense,” Company spokesman Josh Ashby writes in a news release.

The purpose of the drive-thru event is to maintain the health and safety of participants and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nuclear Care Partners provides EEOICPA benefits guidance, advocacy, and no-cost in-home care to former atomic workers who have developed serious illnesses due to their workplace exposure to harmful radiation and toxic chemicals. It was founded in 2011 and was the first licensed medical provider enrolled in the Department of Labor program to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

“Our founding belief holds that these brave men and women, who enhanced our nation’s security, deserve kind and compassionate care,” the news release says. “Our passion to serve every community in need has led to expansive growth as we serve hundreds of former atomic workers across the nation.”

Former workers are invited to drive through and pick up a free goodie bag on Friday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Falls Good Samaritan Society Village parking lot at 840 East Elva Street. You can reserve an honorary goodie bag in advance by calling (208) 932-8170.

Eastern Idaho, Good Samaritan Society, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership and Wood Funeral Home are partnering with Nuclear Care Partners for the event.