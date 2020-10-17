How you can get half-price admission at Idaho Falls zoo for its end of year event next weekend

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Zoo and SelectHealth are teaming up to create a new, end-of-the-season event October 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

“It’s been a challenging year for us all, so thanks to the generous support of SelectHealth, we’re ending the zoo’s 2020 season with a new event,” says Zoo Director David Pennock.

With the cancelation of this year’s Boo at the Zoo, zoo staff weren’t quite sure when the zoo would close for the 2020 season. When SelectHealth reached out to the zoo about hosting a sponsored event in conjunction with the opening of their new Idaho Falls office, the pieces fell into place.

“We’re very excited to sponsor this new event at the zoo,” said Greg Reid, SelectHealth Community and Public Relations Manager.

During #IFZoo’s Last Blast of the Season, each guest that brings a canned food item to donate to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls will get half-priced admission to the zoo’s last day of the 2020 season. Admission without a can of food will be regular price. SelectHealth will be offering free masks to the first 1,000 attendees.

“Food insecurity in 2020 has risen to all all-time high,” says Michelle Ziel-Dingman, Idaho Falls City Council President and Advocate for Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls, “We hope you’ll come out for a last zoo blast and support those less fortunate in our community.”

Also, while at the zoo on October 24, guests are invited to take a photo of themselves or their favorite zoo animal and post it to social media with the tag #IFZoo. Everyone who tags a photo will be entered into a drawing to win an annual zoo family pass good for the 2021 season, courtesy of SelectHealth.

The October 24 event will end the zoo’s 2020 season. The zoo will reopen in April 2021.