Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly throwing knife at woman

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man after he allegedly threw a knife at a woman Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Ashment Avenue for a stabbing.

Police said the victim wasn’t stabbed, but she told officers that Zarek Gordon Johnson, 20, had thrown a knife at her in the apartment, and it stuck in the wall behind her, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Investigators then found a hole in the wall and a knife in the sink with drywall dust.

When speaking with police, Johnson admitted to throwing the knife but said the victim was not in the room. However, police determined the victim was likely in the room when the incident occurred.

Johnson was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge set Johnson’s bail at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.