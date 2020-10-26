Idaho gas prices drop another two cents, trend likely to continue

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — As the temperature drops and remote work and school requirements keep more Idahoans close to home, the demand for fuel, both here and across the country, continues to drop. At 8.2 million barrels per day, U.S. demand is at its lowest point since mid-June.

While a decline in the use and price of gasoline is typical for this time of year, demand is 14% less than last October, a sure sign that the pandemic continues to affect our overall mobility.

Drivers in the Treasure Valley, Coeur d’Alene, and Pocatello saved an average of two cents per gallon when they filled up this week, while motorists in Idaho Falls, Lewiston and Twin Falls paid about the same as a week ago. At $2.18 per gallon, Coeur d’Alene has one of the cheapest prices for regular in the state, just two cents more expensive than the national average.

The Idaho state average currently sits at $2.34, which is eight cents less than a month ago, and 55 cents less than a year ago. Meanwhile, today’s U.S. average is $2.16, which is three cents less than a month ago and 45 cents cheaper than a year ago.

“Normally, Idaho’s average price is about 30 cents more expensive than the national average, so even though we’re paying 18 cents more per gallon, we can declare a partial victory,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Fuel demand may bounce back and forth over the next few weeks, but we’re likely to see pump prices continue to fall in the run-up to Thanksgiving.”

U.S. gasoline stocks increased on the week to 227 million barrels, a four-million-barrel surplus when compared to this time last year. Despite an Atlantic hurricane season that is already one of the most active on record, healthy fuel supplies and decreased demand are helping keep prices down.

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to reach hurricane strength by Wednesday, threatening areas from central Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle with heavy wind and rain. But the hurricane is not expected to impact gas prices nationally.

Drivers can review the AAA COVID-19 Travel Restrictions map for the latest information.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of Oct. 26:

Boise – $2.34

Coeur d’Alene – $2.18

Franklin – $2.39

Idaho Falls – $2.28

Lewiston – $2.37

Pocatello – $2.35

Twin Falls – $2.40