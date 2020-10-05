Investigation underway after 2 pickup trucks are reported stolen

ROCKLAND — The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two trucks were stolen Monday morning.

A grey 2010 Dodge pickup was reported missing around 5:40 a.m. from the Rockland area, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. The picking has a flatbed with a diamond plated toolbox on the passenger side. There is also an air compressor, welder and a headache rack with a 20 inch LED light on top.

Two hours later, around 7:45 a.m., a brown 2014 Chevrolet pickup was reported stolen in the Rockland area. The truck has black fender flares and is shown in the image above.

“Due to several recent reports of stolen vehicles, the Power County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind and encourage everyone to remove their keys from their vehicles and make sure they are secure,” the Facebook post says.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 226-2311.