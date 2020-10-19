ISP cracking down on dangerous driving on I-84 interchange

BURLEY – Idaho State Police will be patrolling the Interstate 84/86 Salt Lake City interchange near Burley very carefully over the next several weeks due to recurring instances of dangerous driving.

Troopers say many drivers are putting themselves and others in danger by using the median and emergency cross-over to turn around on I-84 and avoid the detour.

Some of the behavior they’ve observed includes drivers moving 80 mph from a stop or very slow speed and cutting into traffic. They also report seeing drivers moving abruptly from the right lane and into the left lane to catch the cross-over.

“At 80 miles an hour, a driver doesn’t realize how fast other drivers are approaching them. On and off-ramps are designed to give drivers time to safely increase or slow their speed. Cutting across traffic to enter an emergency cross-over, or cutting back into traffic from the median is a huge risk to every driver in the area,” District 4 ISP spokeswoman Sgt. Julie Donahue says in a news release. “That driving behavior is dangerous, it’s illegal, and that’s why we’re warning drivers not to even try it.”

Drivers who perform illegal, unsafe driving practices in this area will be cited, Donahue says.

The detour was put in place on I-84 east of Burley near milepost 228 Monday morning. Several signs are in place leading up to the route. Idaho Transportation Department has provided a map, which will be there for about a week.

Salt Lake City interchange map | Courtesy ITD

ITD is encouraging drivers to pay attention to the signage and not GPS when traveling through the area, to be engaged on the road and avoid distractions.

For more on the Interstate 84/86 Salt Lake Interchange project, click here.