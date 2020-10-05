President Trump discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center

President Donald Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after spending three nights in the hospital being treated for coronavirus, an experience he downplayed in a message announcing his discharge.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump wrote, even as his doctors warned he wasn’t yet “out of the woods.”

Trump said a day earlier he now “understood” the virus which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

As more of his aides test positive for the disease and questions emerge about what steps have been taken to curtail the spread, Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley offered few details on how staff members would be kept safe upon Trump’s return to the White House, which is equipped with its own medical suite.

Trump is expected to be discharged from the hospital at 4:30 p.m. MDT.