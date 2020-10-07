Man placed on rider after high speed chase

IDAHO FALLS — A judge placed an Inkom man on a rider for causing a high-speed chase that started on Interstate 15.

Levi A. Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty to attempting to elude law enforcement and burglary, both felonies. On Sept. 30, District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Johnson to spend two to five years in prison but opted to retain jurisdiction, placing him into what is known as a rider.

As part of a plea agreement, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property were dismissed.

A rider is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

According to Idaho State Police, Johnson fled from officers who tried stopping him along I-15 on June 14. Johnson sped away, driving over 100 mph. He eventually came to a stop on U.S. Highway 91 when troopers performed a PIT maneuver.

Johnson was placed into custody while the passenger in the car, Dustin L. Hensley, 40, of Pocatello, ran on foot. Hensley was taken into custody after an extensive search by police.

Hensely, who is charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Oct. 22.

Court records indicate Pickett also ordered Johnson to pay $1,991 in fees and fines.