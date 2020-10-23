Man sent to prison after shooting couple over cigarette lighter

POCATELLO — A judge sent a Pocatello man to prison Thursday for shooting a man and woman over a cigarette lighter in July 2019.

Steven I. Holmes, 33, will spend between 15 and 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement. District Judge Javier Gabiola handed down the sentence in addition to ordering Holmes to pay $3,924.00 in fees and fines.

As part of a plea agreement made with Bannock County prosecutors, an additional count of felony aggravated battery was dismissed.

Police reports indicate on July 30, 2019, Holmes went up to the couple sitting in their car and asked for a cigarette lighter. When the couple refused, Holmes fired a handgun hitting the man and woman. Both were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the torso.

Pocatello Police officers found Holmes shortly after the shooting, as well as the gun he used.

The man and woman recovered, and as Holmes sat in jail, he assaulted a jailer and was charged with felony battery upon jail staff. He also pleaded guilty to this charged and was sentenced to between two and five years in prison to be served alongside the aggravated battery charge.

Holmes got nearly the maximum sentence for the shooting, which was 30 years.