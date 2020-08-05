Pocatello man pleads guilty to shooting man and woman over cigarette lighter

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after shooting a man and woman over a cigarette lighter.

Steven I. Holmes, 32, pleaded guilty last month to felony aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon enhancement. As part of the plea agreement signed on July 27 with Bannock County prosecutors, an additional felony aggravated battery charge was dismissed.

On July 30, 2019, police reports indicate that around 12:45 p.m., Holmes shot the couple sitting in a car in the alley behind their North 10th Avenue home. Holmes became upset after the couple refused to lend him the cigarette lighter.

Police reports indicate Holmes fired a single shot, striking both the man and woman. First responders rushed the couple to Portneuf Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the torso.

Officers found Holmes shortly after the shooting, as well as the gun he used. He was taken to the Bannock County Jail, and in August 2019, Holmes attacked a jailer. He also pleaded guilty to felony battery upon a jailer in that case.

Sentencing for Holmes is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Bannock County Courthouse. For the charges stemming from the shooting, Holmes faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.