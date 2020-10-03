Man sent to prison for trafficking heroin

IDAHO FALLS — A judge sent a man to prison Thursday for trafficking heroin.

District Judge Joel Tingey ordered Jerry Aguirre Castaneda, 52, spend between three-and-a-half and seven-and-a-half years in prison. Castaneda pleaded guilty to felony trafficking heroin in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charge and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Police reports show the Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Castaneda after receiving a report of drug activity at a hotel on June 17. In the room of a hotel on River Parkway, investigators found Castaneda and two women inside with a small bag of methamphetamine on a table in plain view.

A further search of the room revealed drug paraphernalia, digital scales commonly used to weigh drugs, and several baggies and containers of varying amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, according to an IFPD news release.

Both women were cited for frequenting a place where drugs are used or manufactured. One woman was released after the citation, and the other was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for providing false information to police.

At the time of Castaneda’s arrest, he was on probation for drug charges in Bannock County, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

In addition to prison time, Castaneda was also given $11,281.74 in fees and fines.