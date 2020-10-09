Not guilty plea entered for Ammon Bundy at arraignment

BOISE (KIVI) — A not guilty plea was entered for Ammon Bundy for trespassing charges in a drive-up arraignment Thursday.

Ada County Judge David Manweiler entered a not guilty plea for Bundy after he would not enter a plea. He is set to appear in court for a hearing Nov. 24.

Bundy was arrested twice back in August during a special legislative session at the Idaho Statehouse for trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers.

Doug Lock-Smith | KIVI Idaho News 6

The first arrest came after Bundy refused to stand from his chair in the Lincoln Auditorium. He was handcuffed and wheeled out in the chair by Idaho State Police troopers. Three other people were also arrested that day for trespassing.

The second arrest happened the next day for the same charges. Idaho State Police say they asked Bundy repeatedly to leave the Senate Gallery. Troopers were forced to physically remove him from the gallery, take him through a stairwell, put him in a wheelchair and then a patrol vehicle.

A No Trespass Notice was served to Bundy before his second arrest, according to Idaho State Police. The notice is in effect for one year.

Darin Oswald | Idaho Statesman