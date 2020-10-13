Pet of the Week: Dodger

TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pet of the Week

UPDATE: Dodger has been adopted by there are plenty of other animals still available at the Snake River Animal Shelter.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Meet Dodger!

Dodger is a stray dog found in Jefferson County who was never claimed. He is a 2-year-old “little bit of every breed” and is looking for a furever home!

If you have room on your lap for this sweet little guy, he would love to fill your heart with love! Come check out Dodger and all the other adoptable critters at Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.

Pet of the Week is brought to you by Teton Toyota.

