Petco moving from Idaho Falls store to Sandcreek Commons in Ammon

AMMON — Petco is moving from its Idaho Falls location to Sandcreek Commons in Ammon.

The new 12,500 square foot store will be built near Cabela’s, Hobby Lobby and Broulim’s, according to a news release from Ball Ventures. It is expected to open late next year.

“We are pleased Petco selected Sandcreek Commons for their new store,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures. “Petco will be an excellent fit with other stores and services available in the shopping center.”

Petco is currently located on 17th Street in Idaho Falls across from the Grand Teton Mall. There are more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals.

The pet store is the latest business moving into Sandcreek Commons. Recently Firehouse Subs and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses were announced as tenants of a new building currently under construction at the shopping center.