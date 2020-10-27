Police ask for your help to solve Ashton burglary

TODAY'S WEATHER
Eric Grossarth
Crime Watch

Video played twice shows a burglary suspect at an Ashton car wash | Courtesy Ashton Police Department

ASHTON — Police in Ashton are asking for help to solve a burglary and theft at a car wash.

Ashton Police Chief Greg Griffel says the burglary happened Monday between 5 and 6 a.m. at the Ashton Car Wash on White Pine Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured the unidentified thief on camera.

“An undisclosed amount of cash and coins were stolen after the thief broke into the main office of the car wash,” Griffel said.

The suspect may have been driving a dark-colored General Motors pickup truck.

Anyone with information on who the suspect is or about the crime is asked to contact the Ashton Police Department at (208) 252-0346 or (208) 252-0637. Callers can remain anonymous.

