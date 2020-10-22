Police say man lit woman on fire at Utah hotel

MURRAY, Utah — Police in Utah took a convicted killer into custody after they say he lit a woman on fire at a motel.

Murray City Police announced Thursday morning they found a woman with burns on over 70% of her body. Police listed 44-year-old Andrew Todd Curtis of Moab, Utah, as a suspect in their news release. As of 2:30 p.m., he was in police custody.

It’s not exactly clear about what led up to the incident other than police said Curtis poured an unknown accelerant on her before lighting her on fire at the Studio 6 hotel.

KSL.com reports Curtis then ran from the scene. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, a black ball cap and jeans. Curtis is 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, the website reported.

Curtis and the victim are reportedly known to each other.

In 2011, KSL.com and the Deseret News reported that a judge sent Curtis to prison after stabbing a man to death in Moab, Utah. Curtis pleaded guilty to homicide by assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and attempted theft, all felonies.

It is not clear what charges Curtis may facing in Utah for the new alleged crime.