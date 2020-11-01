Rexburg man accused of battering man with tire iron

IDAHO FALLS — Police in Idaho Falls arrested a Rexburg man who allegedly attacked another man with a tire iron.

Colton J. Ash, 21, is charged with felony aggravated battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the attack left the victim with traumatic injuries, including a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police reports show that on Oct. 12, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to an unrelated crash at 1st Street and Holmes Avenue. An employee of a nearby convenience store flagged down the officer, saying a man just came in bleeding profusely. The officer talked to the victim, who said Ash had just hit him with a metal rod or tire iron.

The victim said a woman lured him out of his house just before Ash attacked him. The victim accused Ash of trying to steal his “stuff,” including tools. Ash apparently claimed to own the items, and he was trying to take them back, according to court documents.

At the time, police could not find Ash but did find his car in an alley near the victim’s house. From the car, police seized two tire irons as evidence in the case.

On Tuesday, Ash and the woman were stopped by Idaho State Police on Interstate 15. The IFPD officer investigating the case drove over to speak with Ash at the traffic stop.

Police say Ash lied several times and tried yelling at the woman to not speak with police. Eventually, Ash said he was there, but other people attacked the victim to help him get the items he felt the victim stole.

“Colton told me he was scared of these individuals and that they were solicited to help Colton intimidate the victim,” an officer wrote in his report. “Colton said he didn’t think it was going to end in (the victim) getting hurt.”

Ash was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He was released to pre-trial supervision following his arraignment. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.

Although Ash is charged with a crime, it does not automatically mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.