Two vehicles and a dump truck involved in severe crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are investigating a severe crash involving a dump truck and two cars.

The crash occurred at around 7:35 a.m., at the intersection of 25th South and U.S. Highway 26 in Idaho Falls.

It’s not clear exactly what happened, but it appears the dump truck collided with the side of one of the vehicles.

The condition of the individuals in the vehicles has not yet been confirmed.

