Utah-based a capella group hoping to win $10,000 for charity in national competition

The following is a news release from Upstagedu.com.

PROVO, Utah – Vocal Point, Brigham Young University’s award-winning all-male a cappella group, dominated Texas A&M University’s South Asian group Swaram in Round One to advance to the “Singing Sixteen” Regional Finals of the “UpStagedAID: One World, Every Student Voice” National Collegiate Performing Arts A Cappella Championships.

The first round winners were announced officially during a results show on Thursday, October

8th.

In Round two, Vocal Point faces off against Utah Valley University’s legendary group Voiceline.

With an impressive 58.4% of the fan vote, Vocal Point’s YouTube renown aided them in rolling past two-time reigning Awaaz champion, South Asian group Swaram. Previously unranked Voiceline rocked the a cappella world with a No. 1 seed and tight victory over prestigious South Asian fusion Hum.

Founded in 1991 and celebrated as “one of the greatest college a cappella groups of all time” by Deke Sharon, BYU Vocal Point has appeared everywhere from national championships to national television (NBC’s The Sing-Off). Vocal Point’s online popularity is unmatched, with more than 100 million views on the group’s YouTube channel. The group has won dozens of Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards, as well as an Emmy award for their “Christmas Under The Stars” TV Christmas Special.

Founded in 2012, Voiceline’s mission is “to uplift, inspire, and bring joy to all within the sound of their voices.” The group has performed in front of thousands on national television on NBC’s The Sing-Off’s third season and live throughout the west and southwest. They are 2020 ICCA Regional placers and Award Winners.

Voting for Round two opened last Tuesday here.

The unprecedented bracket-style competition (modeled after NCAA’s March Madness) kicked off September 21st, and is being hosted on UpstagedU.com. Winning teams will receive $10,000+ in cash prizes and donations to the social justice charities of their choice. Vocal Point is competing for the national non-profit NAACP. Watch a video of the team announcing its charity below.

Tournament rounds feature a one-on-one—four-minute video vs. four-minute video—structure. Winners are determined by a combination of fan voting (Rounds One through Three) and celebrity judging (Semifinals and Finals Rounds), headed by a cappella legend Deke Sharon (“the father of contemporary acappella”—Entertainment Weekly) and fellow industry veterans Annette Philip and Christopher Diaz. Teams who are defeated in bracket rounds move to the “All-American Encore Round,” where they still have a chance to achieve NCPA College A cappella All-American status and earn prize money. More information can be found on UpStagedU.com.

To share wins and updates on social media, and to encourage students, alumni and fans to vote for Vocal Point, please tag @UpStagedNCPA and use the hashtags #NCPAchamps, #UpstagedU and #NCPAacappella.