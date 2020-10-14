Woman attacked in attempted rape at Idaho Falls park, police say

IDAHO FALLS — A Dubois man has been charged for allegedly trying to accost and rape a woman in broad daylight at Russ Freeman Park.

Colter Robert Milner, 27, is charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, namely rape. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the attack happened during the afternoon on Oct. 8 along the paved trail at the park.

Being charged with a crime does not automatically mean someone committed the crime. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police reports show shortly before 5 p.m., the victim was walking along the trail and she saw a man sitting on a bench. The man, later identified as Milner, said “hi,” to which the victim responded with “hello.”

As the victim continued to walk with earphones and texting a family member, she told officers she felt someone behind her — the same man who had just said hi to her moments before. The victim stated that Milner came up behind her, placed his hand over her mouth, placed his other hand around her torso and dragged her across the walking path into the bushes along the river, police write in a report.

The violent attack continued as Milner allegedly tried to get on top of the victim as she yelled and screamed as loud as she could, fearing Milner was about to rape her, according to court documents. Throughout the attack, the victim told investigators that Milner kept yelling for her to “shut up” and “be quiet.”

As the screaming continued, police say Milner opted to get up and run away. Two other men in the park then realized what was happening. They started chasing Milner, providing officers with his location until they could take him into custody.

With Milner in the back seat of the patrol car, the victim said it was he who attacked her, according to court documents.

As police spoke with the victim, she cried and had scrapes on her body, consistent with being dragged across something hard. However, the victim declined any treatment from emergency medical services and wanted to go home.

Police then combed the scene, found one of the victim’s earbuds that fell out as well as signs of struggle. Investigators also took photos of footprints in the area and the bottom of Milner’s shoes.

Milner denied attacking the victim and said that she started yelling at him, so he ran away. Milner also said his footprints would be in the area since he had taken a lengthy walk in the area. Police also found Milner’s car nearby the scene of the attack.

Police said in the probable cause that the attack against the victim might have been planned.

Milner remains in the Bonneville County jail on a $200,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23. Attempted kidnapping is punishable by up to life in prison if convicted. Battery with the intent to commit a serious felony carries a 20-year maximum prison sentence.