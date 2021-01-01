New development in Swan Valley aims to breathe new life into community

SWAN VALLEY – The owner of a new mixed-use development in Swan Valley hopes it will bring new visitors to the area.

The Centre at Rainey Creek is a 23-acre commercial and residential project off U.S. Highway 26 that got underway this summer. It includes 12 1,800-square-foot duplex townhomes on the east side of Rainey Creek and six bay homes on the west side with five units a piece.

Also on the west side is an 8,200-square-foot General Store that includes both grocery and hardware sections and six double sided fuel pumps. A community services building with six commercial 1,100-square-foot storefronts is located between the General Store and the bay homes.

Owner-developer Shane Fleming tells EastIdahoNews.com crews are putting the finishing touches on the project, but most of it is complete and he’s proud of how it turned out.

“I’m very happy with what we’ve built. I’m proud of the way the whole development looks. I think it’s an asset for the community,” Fleming says.

The General Store opened in October and held its grand opening Nov. 14.

About 13 townhome units are already sold with several more coming in January, Fleming says. Four of the six commercial spaces have been leased as well, which include a dog groomer and fly shop, a real estate broker and a fitness and nutrition coaching business.

A reclamation project is currently underway on Rainey Creek to provide fishing for people in the area, says Fleming. There is also a community pond that Idaho Fish and Game will regularly stock with fish.

“I was pleasantly surprised with all the support and cooperation on this project. There was a lot of hoops to jump through but they told me what I needed to do and we moved forward without any hassles,” Fleming says.

Swan Valley General Store | Courtesy photos

The project has taken about three years from conception to completion. Construction finally got underway this summer after 18 months of getting it approved with the city of Swan Valley. The lack of amenities in the city and the desire to attract young families is what prompted Fleming to build the Centre at Rainey Creek.

“One of my objectives was to provide some convenience in the valley that just wasn’t available,” says Fleming. “The second piece was to provide housing. Property is expensive and there’s no infrastructure here. The valley was aging, basically becoming a retirement community and young people with kids were having a hard time finding a place to live.”

Several young families have since purchased homes and Fleming is happy to see eight or nine new kids attending school.

Fleming was born in Swan Valley and has family ties to the area going back six generations. Though he’s lived all over the western United States and overseas, Fleming says the area is “near and dear to his heart” and he’s proud to call it home.

He moved back to Swan Valley in 2015 after retiring and quickly realized it was challenging to live in a community without a grocery store and other basic resources.

“Residents were forced to drive into Idaho Falls a couple times a week for basic necessities,” he says. “In the wintertime when the roads are treacherous, no one wants to make that drive if they don’t have to.”

Now that the project is complete, Fleming hopes it’s an attractive place for young families to settle down. He’s looking forward to enjoying his retirement now.

“I’m thrilled with the work all the contractors have done. Morgan Construction and Jorgensen Construction have done a great job for us,” he says. “I’m partners with Matt Morgan on the Jackson Hole Junction project. Between that and this, it’s kept my retirement a little busier than I anticipated. Beyond getting Jackson Hole Junction complete, there are no other projects on the horizon at this time.”

Visit the development’s website or Facebook page for more information.