2 Idaho Falls police officers sworn-in as Special Deputy Marshals

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On Tuesday, two Idaho Falls Police Officers joined a network of Deputy U.S. Marshals and Special Deputy U.S. Marshals who work to apprehend violent criminals, sex offenders, and “Most Wanted” fugitives both in our area and around the country. IFPD Officers Corey Sato and Jose Abreo were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals by Deputy U.S. Marshal Darrin Lambert, the supervisor of the U.S. Marshals Pocatello office.

The U.S. Marshals Service has approximately 3,500 full-time Deputy U.S. Marshals throughout the country and is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations. The Marshals Service works with state and local law enforcement agencies through these special deputations and task forces to combine our efforts to locate and apprehend the most violent fugitives.

“(When) the Marshals get involved these are cases where someone’s already done a lot of work on the case and a judge has agreed the evidence is there,” said Deputy US Marshal Ryan Weishaar. “They know the crime. They’re not trying to figure out who did it, they’re trying to figure out where this guy is. Our specialty is finding people. When we adopt a case, it’s still IFPD’s case. They’re just giving us the green light to chase them.”

During the small ceremony, Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson, who had the opportunity to work with a Marshals Service task force earlier in his career, shared an experience from working with IFPD Patrol Officers earlier this week. Officers received a new felony warrant and were working to locate the suspect. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect had fled and moved out of the state.

“Criminals don’t stay in one jurisdiction,” said Chief Johnson. “This partnership with the US Marshals gives us greater resources to both track down our fugitives who have fled from our area, and also to apprehend violent offenders who are trying to hide here in our community and may commit those crimes here.”

The Greater Idaho Fugitive Taskforce includes full-time U.S. Marshals in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, and Pocatello. The Pocatello office works with Specially Deputized U.S. Marshals at the Pocatello Police Department, Blackfoot Police Department, and now the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Through the Marshals GIF Taskforce, IFPD will benefit from the resources and nationwide network of the US Marshals service, increasing the likelihood of apprehending people who have committed violent crimes or sex crimes in our community who then flee the area. In addition, the Marshals will benefit from having local partners who can assist with the apprehension of fugitives who may attempt to hide in Idaho Falls and the surrounding area.

“We are always excited to be part of efforts that are larger than our own,” said City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Especially those that improve the lives of people right here at home.”

In order to receive this deputation, the two officers had to be selected by IFPD leadership and undergo a thorough evaluation process by the Marshals Service.

“I’m a proud Chief and I have a lot of pride in these two officers,” said Chief Johnson. “They are fantastic human beings and fantastic police officers and they will serve you well.”

Officer Abreo joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 2015. Officer Sato joined IFPD just four months later in 2016. Both Officers will continue to fulfill their duties as Idaho Falls Police Officers, including serving on the IFPD Gang Unit, while taking on this deputation and GIF taskforce activities. The deputation lasts two years and gives the officers the ability to exercise U.S. Marshal authorities such as crossing jurisdictional lines while working with the task force to apprehend fugitives.