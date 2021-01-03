3 people and a dog safely evacuated from house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon reports a house in the 1300 block of Juniper Drive caught fire around 5 p.m. Friday.

“There was smoke coming from the eaves of the house when we arrived. Three people and a dog were inside the home at the time the fire started in the living room,” Hammon says.

Everyone was safely evacuated. Crews had the fire out by 5:17 p.m.

Hammon says the extent of the fire damage was minimal. The flames extended from a wood-burning stove, into the wall behind it and up into the ceiling.

Two engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief were dispatched.

