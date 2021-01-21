Amber Alert issued for missing boy abducted by his mother

BOISE — An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy missing from Ada County who is in imminent danger, according to police.

Legend Nico Garza-Cota has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 40 inches long and weighs around 50 lbs. He was wearing red shoes and a black coat.

Officials say his mother, 39-year-old Marisol Garza, abducted Legend on Jan. 19. She is driving a 2006 Nissan Altima with license plate number 2C-VC722. She has connections to Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome.

Garza has black hair and brown eyes, is around 5’01” tall and weighs 130 lbs. She has tattoos on her face, wrists and arms.

Anyone with information on the child or his mother is asked to call 911.