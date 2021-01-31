Ammon Arts Community Theater to open 2021 season with ‘The Curious Savage’

AMMON – The Ammon Arts Community Theater is readying its first show of the 2021 season.

The play, “The Curious Savage,” is a John Patrick-penned comedy and will feature a cast made up of members of the Ammon community. The show will take place on February 12, 13, 15, and 16 at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.

“(The play) is about this woman whose children send her to this mental institution because they think that she’s crazy because she wants to give away her fortune to people who want to fulfill their dreams,” Ammon Arts Community Theater Boardmember and “Curious Savage” cast member Ali Rockwood told EastIdahoNews.com. “She goes to live at this place with five other in-patients who all have their own quirks.”

“The Curious Savage” was chosen for production because the AACT wanted to start the new season off with something fun and lighthearted, especially after the slog that was 2020.

“That’s exactly what this show is,” Rockwood said. “It’s funny and fun, but it also has a really good message to it and that’s what we wanted to bring to the community right now.”

This production is a partnership between the AACT and Thunder Ridge High School. Technical work for the play will be handled by members of the Thunder Ridge Drama Department and a portion of the proceeds will go towards funding their future shows.

“We’ve partnered with Mr. McClaren, the principal at Thunder Ridge, to have a relationship with them and to help fundraise for them and also bring more theater to our community,” said Rockwood.

Rockwood said the play will be a good opportunity for members of the community to leave the isolation they’ve been in during the pandemic and have a shared experience in a safe environment.

“We’ve all been sequestered to our own homes the last few months,” she said. “While our audience will be socially distanced and we will be wearing masks and everything, it’s a great opportunity for us to come together as a community and have some fun together.”

The play will also be live-streamed for those who are wary of being inside of a room with a group of other people. Click here for live-stream access or click here to purchase an in-person ticket.

“The Curious Savage” kicks off the 2021 AACT season which will also include a June production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” an August staging of the musical “James and the Giant Peach” and the September 11-themed “Hole in the Sky” in September. Those who may be interested in either participating in or sponsoring future productions are encouraged to get in contact with the AACT through their Facebook page.

“We have four shows this year, so there are a lot of opportunities to be able to be involved, whether it’s through sponsoring or being in the show or doing tech,” said Rockwood. “We have lots and lots of opportunities for people to be involved and we would love any help that we could get.”

The Ammon Arts Community Theater’s production of “The Curious Savage” begins at at 7 p.m. each night at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls. Visit the AACT Facebook page for more information.