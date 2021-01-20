Arctic Circle opens two new locations in southern Idaho

BURLEY – Two more Arctic Circle restaurants now call the Gem State home.

The company is opening two new locations in Burley and Wendell.

“We are excited to open two new restaurants in the Twin Falls area,” Arctic Circle COO Kasey Christensen says in a news release. “Arctic Circle has found a home in Idaho over the years with the continued success of our other locations in the state.”

The Burley location will be at 333 West Main Street and the Wendell location will be at 319 South Idaho Street.

A company news release indicates the new locations are owned and operated by Wendell native Blake Ruffing and his wife, Ginette. The Ruffings previously owned and operated Burley Burger, where the Burley Arctic Circle is now located.

“Idaho has always been home to me and to Arctic Circle and these new locations speak to the overwhelming support of the community and outstanding growth the area is experiencing,” Ruffing says. “My goal has always been to make a difference in the peoples’ lives we serve.”

With the two new additions, Arctic Circle now has 26 restaurants across Idaho.

Christensen says he is looking forward to serving customers for years to come and opening more restaurants throughout the region in the near future.

Arctic Circle has a total of 69 restaurants across six states. Don Carlos Edwards opened the first Arctic Circle in Salt Lake City more than 70 years ago.