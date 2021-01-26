BYU-Idaho experiencing massive internet outage

REXBURG – Crews are working to repair an internet outage at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.

A professor on campus tells EastIdahoNews.com there has been no on-campus internet or web site availability since 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“No explanation or estimates of when it will be fixed have been forthcoming. I can’t even access the main website from off campus,” he says.

We reached out to the university for more information. They sent an email in response, which was sent to students and employees early Tuesday morning.

“Beginning early this morning, many BYU-Idaho Systems are down and inaccessible. This includes the BYU-Idaho login page. Many BYU-Idaho services including Canvas, Zoom, and email may be unavailable to you. I.T. is are aware of these issues and is working on a resolution. The current estimated resolution time is unknown. We thank you for your patience. More updates will be forthcoming.”

The cause of the outage was not specified. School administrators did not provide any further comment. We will update this story if we get any new information.