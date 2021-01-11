Court documents detail alleged violent kidnapping

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot woman thought she would never see her children again when her soon to be ex-husband allegedly kidnapped her.

That’s according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

George Carl Capson, 42, of Pocatello, is now behind bars in the Bingham County Jail on $1 million bail in relation to the alleged crime.

The victim told investigators that she and Capson are in the process of getting a divorce. She recently found her front door open and believed Capson had placed a GPS tracker on her car.

After leaving the house to drop off her children at school last week, she returned home and found some windows unlocked. As she went to lock them, Capson came out of hiding and allegedly grabbed her before slamming her against a wall.

Capson reportedly made the victim sit in a chair and tell him the passcodes to her phone. Capson said she needed to write letters to her children and she begged him not to hurt her.

“I hope you told the kids that you love them today,” Capson allegedly said.

The victim tried grabbing pepper spray she had purchased to protect herself from Capson. When she did, she reported that he grabbed it from her and, at some point, allegedly broke one of her ribs.

Capson is alleged to have had a knife during the attack.

During the attack, Capson reportedly had the victim draft an email to her attorney to dismiss the divorce. Capson also reportedly demanded that the victim have a restraining order against him dismissed.

Capson’s demands continued, with him forcing the victim to pack a bag and stay with him at his home in Pocatello. The victim told detectives she complied with Capson in hopes that he would not her hurt and she could escape once in a public place.

Throughout the encounter, charging documents indicate Capson threatened the victim with her life if she did not comply with his demands.

Eventually, a family member came to the home and Capson forced the victim to get into a car. The family member called 911.

As Capson drove away with the victim, deputies called Capson. The victim reported that Capson told her to tell authorities they were okay. Deputies were concerned over how Capson sounded evasive in the calls, according to the probable cause.

Eventually, Capson and the victim ended up in a church parking lot. Deputies arrested Capson and took him to the Bingham County Jail. The victim received medical treatment.

“I know that if he gets out, he will try to kill me,” the victim told deputies.

Court documents do not detail Capson’s recollection of events.

Bingham County prosecutors charged Capson felony charges of second-degree kidnapping, burglary, assault with intent to commit a serious felony (murder), domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury and stalking. Capson was also charged with a misdemeanor charge for violating a protection order.

Although Capson is charged with crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. In America’s justice system, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted on all charges, Capson could spend up to 66 years in prison, according to charging documents.

A preliminary hearing for Capson is scheduled for Jan. 21, in Bingham County.