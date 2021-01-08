Deputies arrest man after 911 call about alleged kidnapping

BLACKFOOT — A Pocatello man is behind bars with a $1 million bail following a kidnapping incident Thursday.

Bingham County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 130 block of 1075 West at around 11 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a kidnapping, according to a county news release.

Details about the incident having not been released, but deputies arrested 42-year-old George Carl Capson.

Deputies booked Capson for first-degree stalking, 2nd-degree kidnapping, domestic battery, burglary and a civil protection order violation.

Although Capson is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.