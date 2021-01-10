Donating blood could send you to the Super Bowl next year

BOISE — Getting tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles won’t cost arm and a leg, but it might cost some blood.

With January being National Blood Donor Month, Red Cross announced in a press release that they teamed up with the NFL to urge citizens to donate blood to end the convalescent plasma shortage. All who come to donate at the Red Cross in January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI*.

On top of that, those who donate through Jan. 20 will also be entered to win the “Big Game at Home” Package which will give you everything you need to enjoy the game from home. The package includes a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card that can be put towards food and whatever else you may need**.

Red Cross Regional spokesman Matt Ochsner told EastIdahoNews.com that partnerships like these are good ways to show appreciation for the work of blood donors.

“Its a great way to raise attention and say thank you,” he said. “2020 was a difficult year, but we appreciate everyone who has come out.”

When asked what ticket winners can expect if COVID-19 still causes issues for attending the live event next year, Red Cross said they have always worked with their partners, including the NFL, to honor prize packages if extenuating circumstances occur.

To help follow safety protocols, those interested in donating need to set up an appointment before they come in. Appointments can be scheduled through RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1 (800) RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

If you choose to use the app, you can answer some questions early and fill out information about yourself to avoid waiting longer at the blood drive events. The app will also notify you within 7-10 days if your blood tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, and where your blood was sent around the world to help others.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are especially encouraged to help, and they can do more than they may think.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” Red Cross Medical Director Dr. Erin Goodhue said. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250 percent since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

Since COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for the convalescent plasma, which could potentially save lives for those suffering. The antibodies they carry may give a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus. Those who have had COVID-19 can either donate plasma or whole blood.

“It takes about an hour and you walk out knowing you possibly saved somebodies life,” Ochsner said.

According to the American Red Cross, blood is needed every 2 seconds globally to help patients battling injury and illness.

Here are upcoming blood donation opportunities happening in January:

BANNOCK

Pocatello

1/5/2021: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine

Ridge Mall

Ridge Mall 1/6/2021: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Ave.

1/7/2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine

Ridge Mall

Ridge Mall 1/13/2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine

Ridge Mall

Ridge Mall 1/15/2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive

1/19/2021: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine

Ridge Mall

Ridge Mall 1/22/2021: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Idaho State University Library, 850 S 9th St.

1/26/2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine

Ridge Mall

Ridge Mall 1/27/2021: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine

Ridge Mall

Ridge Mall 1/30/2021: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Pocatello Idaho Alameda Stake Center, 920 E Alameda

BINGHAM

Blackfoot

1/18/2021: 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Blackfoot South Stake, 900 S. Riverton Road

1/19/2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Spudnik, 584 W. 100 N.

Shelley

1/26/2021: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Idaho Falls African American Association, 670 N. State St.

BONNEVILLE

Ammon

1/15/2021: Noon-6 p.m., Ammon North Stake Building, 4363 E. 17th St.

Idaho Falls

1/6/2021: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th St.

1/12/2021: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Idaho Falls City Building, 375 D St.

1/13/2021: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Coronado Stake, 2055 Coronado Ave.

1/21/2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th St.

1/23/2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Ucon Idaho Stake Center, 2967 E 105 N.

1/29/2021: 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Road

1/29/2021: 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Idaho Falls Elks Lodge #1087, 640 E Elva

BUTTE

Arco

1/14/2021: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Arco LDS Ward Building, 2438 N 3000 W, County Road

CARIBOU

Soda Springs

1/5/2021: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., John Adams Ford Soda Springs, 210 W. 2nd S.

CUSTER

Mackay

1/26/2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mackay Jr. & Sr. High School, 390 Spruce

FREMONT

Saint Anthony

1/27/2021: Noon-6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 E. 4th N.

JEFFERSON

Rigby

1/8/2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Fork Elementary School, 327 N. 4100 E.

1/22/2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nelson Electric, LLC, 3896 E. 600 N.

Those that currently have COVID-19, or feel sick and may have it should not come in to donate, but postpone their donation until they have beaten the virus.

* Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at their website.

** Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at their website.