Florida man pleads guilty to cyberstalking family of murder victim in Idaho

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — Alvin Willie George, 25, of Cross City, Florida, pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Thursday. George was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise on Dec. 11, 2019. Sentencing is set for April 8, 2021, before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

According to court records, in December 1999, in Texas, two female children were attacked in a bedroom. During the attack both children had their throats slit. One child survived the attack, but her friend was killed. The perpetrator of these crimes was convicted.

Beginning in or around November 2016, and over the next several months, George began sending photos from the 1999 crime scene to the surviving victim and her sisters, all of whom live in Idaho. George did not know the surviving victim or her sisters, rather he researched the 1999 murder on the internet and used various Facebook accounts he created to send harassing and intimidating messages to these women, as well as threatening to rape and kill them.

The charge of cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release, per count.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Boise Police Department.