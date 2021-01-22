Idaho Falls Mayor names today Nathan ‘Doggface208’ Apodaca Day

IDAHO FALLS — Today is officially known as Nathan Apodaca Day in the city of Idaho Falls, Mayor Rebecca Casper announced Friday while presenting a proclamation to the viral star at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium.

Apodaca, widely known as Doggface208, became known worldwide in September after posting a video of him sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice while longboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” The video exploded on social media and Apodaca has since starred in commercials with superstars like Snoop Dogg and even participated in the virtual inauguration parade of President Joe Biden.

“I love it,” Apodaca told EastIdahoNews.com. “I got a day named after me. It’s just blessings upon blessings.”

In addition to declaring Friday as Nathan Apodaca Day, Casper presented Apodaca with the Mayor’s Choice “Good Vibes” Award. Apodaca was out of town last week when Casper announced he as well six others would receive the award.

YOU CAN READ THE PROCLAMATION HERE

“Naming the day is the most I can do to make something special in our city,” Casper said Friday. “Thank you so much for being unique in that when something remarkable and good and lucky and maybe even lucrative came your way, you didn’t just turn inward.”

With his fame, Apodaca has earned enough money to buy his own house rather than living in a camper trailer. Casper explained in her proclamation that Apodaca has donated to the community, including the Idaho Falls Humane Society, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and more.

“That’s the example I appreciate the most,” Casper said.

After a brief ceremony, Apodaca and his family took photos with Casper. While today is Apodaca’s day, he said good vibes are meant for every day.

“Everybody needs to keep the good vibes going in 2021,” Apodaca said. “Next thing I want to do is just try to pay it forward to my mom and dad (and) get my dad out of the warehouse. He’s been there forever – 30 plus years.”

Casper said Apodaca has an upcoming “big appearance” and will continue to be the carrier of “good vibes” to not only Idaho Falls but the world.

“Just trying to find that next niche that I can get to keep going,” Apodaca said.