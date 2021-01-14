Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s laser focused on distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Gov. Brad Little isn’t worrying over proposed bills in the legislature aimed at limiting his power during emergencies.

Instead, the governor said he has been laser-focused on getting the COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Idahoans.

“Getting this vaccine out is so important to me,” Little said. “I’m going to dedicate a lot of time to it.”

Little meet with reporters in Idaho Falls Wednesday. During a news conference, Little explained he wants to address the “weak links” in the system and find ways to administer the vaccine more efficiently.

He explained there have been some logistical challenges getting the vaccine to everyone, particularly in very rural communities.

“I want to make sure that my public safety and healthcare workers in rural Idaho don’t have burdens in front of them,” Little said.

Throughout 2020, Little emphasized precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face coverings and social distancing. Using emergency powers, he also temporarily closed certain businesses and mandated limited gatherings.

Those restrictions rubbed some Idahoans — including more than a few legislators — the wrong way. It’s one of the reasons several bills have been introduced in the Idaho House and Senate to limit the governor’s power during times of emergency. If any of the bills were to pass, the Idaho Statesman reports Little’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic would end.

“I’ve heard a lot about that, but I’ve been so busy,” Little said. He explained his highest priorities remain economic prosperity and education.

He says he is looking forward to the end of COVID-19.

“It’s so important for us to get through COVID, to restore that economic momentum that Idaho has,” Little said.

You can watch all of Gov. Little’s remarks in the player above.