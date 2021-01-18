ISU to host MLK celebration via Zoom

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Diversity Resource Center will be hosting a virtual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration today through Wednesday.

The events, which are free, will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and will be available via Zoom. Those searching for more information or wishing to register for access to the Zoom can do so here.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to gather virtually, remember Dr. King’s legacy and celebrate this important day,” international scholar advisor and ISU multicultural program specialist Abdul Khalil Azizi said in a post on the school’s news site.

The virtual celebration will include speeches and presentations including Khalil Azizi and Pocatello NAACP President Kenneth Monroe. It will also include streams of movies, “Just Mercy,” “Selma” and others.

Along with a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. King, the ISU Diversity Resource Center will address other topics. A faculty panel will discuss teaching in a hybrid-flex (online learning) setting and there will be suicide prevention training.

A full list and schedule of the events can be found here