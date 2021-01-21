Latter-day Saints to continue virtual-only general conference in April due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will again host its general conference virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

The 191st Annual General Conference in April will be the third conference held since the pandemic began; in-person attendance has not been permitted since the October 2019 conference, before the pandemic began.

The conference is slated to take place April 3-4 and will be broadcast from the Conference Center Theater with only the speakers and their spouses in attendance each session. Previously recorded music from past general conference sessions will be played.

“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,” the First Presidency said in a previous statement.

Each session will be available to watch or listen live on the church’s website, YouTube channel or the Gospel Library app.