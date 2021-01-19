Life Lessons Encore: Bob Welker shares what he’s learned during the pandemic

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We spoke with Bob Welker last April. He was about to turn 91-years-old and our conversation was early on in the pandemic.

Today we’re sharing our interview again as he reflects on some lessons life has taught him. Watch the video above to hear what Bob has to say.