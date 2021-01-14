Local 21-year-old woman opens up beauty and barbershop in Rigby

RIGBY — A 21-year-old local woman recently opened up a beauty and barbershop to provide community members with a place to get their hair and glamour needs met.

Maddi Lewis is the owner of Country Cowlicks Beauty and Barbershop located at 255 Farnsworth Way in Rigby. The business has been open since early December, but Lewis is waiting until Jan. 30 to hold a grand opening celebration.

“I always told my parents since I was a little girl that I was going to open a barbershop. I didn’t think it would be when I was 21, but here I am,” Lewis told EastIdahoNews.com. “I had to grow up a little quicker because I have a two-year-old son. I’m like, ‘I better make him proud.'”

Lewis started cutting her dad’s hair when she was eight-years-old. She also had plenty of opportunities to braid hair growing up as a kid on a farm.

“My horse or dairy cows, I’d braid anything that had hair pretty much,” she recalls.

Today, Lewis is a licensed barber and cosmetologist and is looking forward to her years of experience helping make Country Cowlicks a place people want to visit again and again.

Country Cowlicks Beauty and Barbershop located at 255 Farnsworth Way in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Country Cowlicks has seven booths and, as of now, three barbers and two stylists. Lewis says they offer colors, cuts and a straight razor shave — something she says a lot of salons can’t provide because they don’t have barbers. She plans to one day have an esthetician and eyelash technicians working at Country Cowlicks to fill the three rooms she also has available.

“I hope to fulfill everyone’s hair goals, especially the men with the beards,” she said. “I hope (people) feel confident and love what they receive.”

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. The business is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

“We try to have a great environment here (that’s) welcoming,” Lewis explained. “Sometimes you walk in (somewhere) and it’s awkward to sit there and wait for your haircut, but we try to be inviting.”

Leading up to the grand opening, during the week of Jan. 25, Billmans Food Trailer will be in Country Cowlicks’ parking lot. On their official opening day that Saturday, the food truck will offer a lunch special all-day.

Country Cowlicks will also be giving $5 off any service on Jan. 29 and $10 haircuts all day on Jan. 30.

For more information on Country Cowlicks visit their Facebook page here.

The inside of Country Cowlicks Beauty and Barbershop. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com