Local credit union changing its name after nearly 70 years of business

The following is a news release from ISU Credit Union.

IDAHO FALLS – ISU Credit Union reaffirms commitment to serving the Southeastern Idaho area with a new name and brand.

ISU Credit Union is proud to announce it will change its name to Lookout Credit Union, effective February 1, 2021. The credit union was motivated to find a name that would honor its long history of serving Idaho State University’s faculty and students while simultaneously helping them align more with their expansion into the surrounding community. The credit union today serves over 28,000 members in the Southeast Idaho area.

“After significant research and a strategic brand process, our organization has reached the decision to rename the credit union. We are confident that our new name accurately reflects the core of our membership, the educators, first responders, medical professionals, and public servants who stand watch over our community, sacrificing a part of themselves to make the world a better place for all. This change will help us continue to grow bigger, stronger and reach more people in Idaho, while providing our current members with the same outstanding service,” commented ISUCU’s CEO Doug Chambers.

Over the years, ISU Credit Union has expanded their membership base and has become well known for outstanding service and a commitment to community outreach. This new brand will allow Lookout Credit Union (formerly ISU Credit Union) to serve more Idaho residents with greater access, more expansive services and lower fees.

The more members the credit union can serve across the state, the more ability the organization has to serve the community and honor their legacy of serving Idaho State University’s students, faculty and staff.

“The credit union is ensuring that we are continually investing into the university’s faculty, staff and students and that their financial needs are continually being met at a high level of excellence,” Chambers said. “Idaho State University will always be a part of the credit union’s soul.”

Strum, a strategic branding and marketing consulting agency, worked closely with the credit union’s board of directors and management team to develop and trademark the new Lookout Credit Union name and brand. Randy Schultz, Strum VP Marketing, said, “The new name represents their passion and connection to a way of life, their deep sense of community and an organizational pride for the impact they continue to make on members’ lives.”