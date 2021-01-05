Idaho Falls Macy’s closing after 15 years in business

IDAHO FALLS — A popular department store is closing its doors after serving customers for the past 15 years in Idaho Falls.

Macy’s announced it will cease operations in March, according to store employees who were informed Tuesday morning. A company spokeswoman confirmed the closure in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our Grand Teton Mall location. This closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020,” Media Relations Director Emily Workman wrote.

The department store chain announced in February it planned to cut 2,000 jobs nationwide and close one-fifth of its stores or roughly 125 locations by 2023. Macy’s shuttered approximately 30 stores last year as part of the plan.

Employees at about 45 of its stores have been notified the store will close by the middle of the year, according to CNBC.

“Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources,” says Workman.

CNBC reports Macy’s saw a more than 20% quarterly sales decline nationwide in November as consumers cut back their spending on clothes and accessories during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital sales grew 27%, but those gains weren’t enough to offset losses at its stores.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Grand Teton Mall is honored to have served our customers and the community over the past 36 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app,” Workman writes.

Macy’s first opened at the Grand Teton Mall in the early 2000s. It purchased the space formerly occupied by the Bon Marche.

A clearance sale will begin at the Idaho Falls store this month and run for 8-12 weeks. The store is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a 9 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday. It closes at 7 p.m. on Sunday.