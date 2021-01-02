Madison Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2021

REXBURG – A local family is welcoming the birth of their new son as the first baby born in Rexburg in 2021.

Zebediah Christman was born at 3:52 Saturday morning at Madison Memorial Hospital to Dan and Rosie Christman.

He weighed in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

“It’s a beautiful blessing,” Rosie says in a news release.

Zebediah is the couple’s eighth child. The hospital congratulated the family with several gifts for Zebediah and his parents to enjoy.

“What better way to kick off the new year than a brand new baby?” says Rosie’s certified nurse-midwife, Becca Helie.