Man and woman found dead near Salmon following murder-suicide, authorities say

SALMON – Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide near Salmon Monday.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home south of Salmon.

No one answered the door, but once inside, they found a man and woman dead with gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation with the assistance of Idaho State Police and Lemhi County Coroner’s Office.

