Man rescued after spending night outdoors in frigid temperatures

ISLAND PARK — A man survived a frigid night sleeping outdoors in Island Park after experiencing a mishap with his kayak.

The 25-year-old recently moved to Island Park from Tennesse, according to Fremont County Search and Rescue. On Monday, he decided to float from Osborne Bridge to Sheep Falls where a friend was planning to pick him up on a snowmobile.

Halfway through his journey, officials say the man’s kayak took on about an inch of water so he exited the river. He had a sleeping bag and a way to start a fire so he climbed up the bank of the river where he spent the night. Temperatures dropped to -19 degrees Fahrenheit.

The man was able to call 911 Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. A Fremont County Search and Rescue team established a base camp and set out to find the kayaker on snowmobiles. When crews reached the man, they gave him a dry pair of gloves, socks and boots before transporting him back to base camp to warm up. He was then taken to his vehicle as Osborne Bridge.

Rescue crews remind anyone traveling in the backcountry to exercise caution, plan ahead and take necessary equipment and survival gear. The latest avalanche conditions can be found here.