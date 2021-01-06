Man’s electrocution prompts power outage in Pocatello

POCATELLO — More than a thousand people were without power Tuesday night after a Pocatello man was electrocuted.

The man, 71, was working with a homemade tool in his garage when a malfunction resulted in his electrocution, police officials say. Emergency services were called to the 400 block of North 12th Avenue, near the Idaho State University campus, around 6:30 p.m. following a 911 call.

Upon arrival at the home, police contacted Idaho Power, who temporarily dropped power in the area until technicians could arrive to disconnect power from that specific home.

The power shutdown was necessary for emergency responders to reach the body. There were no attempts to resuscitate him, as the man was “obviously deceased,” the police said.

The temporary power shutdown lasted from about 6:40 to 7 p.m. and affected 1,150 Idaho Power customers, Idaho Power spokesman Dave Spillett told EastIdahoNews.com.

Police said in respect to the deceased man’s family, his identity will not be made public.